Neoflow, the leading fintech specialising in borderless financial solutions, has announced a partnership with BEONIX Festival, becoming the Official Networking Partner.

Taking place at the historic ETKO venue from 25-27 September, BEONIX will bring together an international audience for three days of electronic music, art and entertainment, featuring a lineup that includes Adam Beyer, CamelPhat, Röyksopp, and ARGY.

Central to the activation will be The Neoflow Zone, a custom-built premium open-air destination designed as a key meeting point for festival-goers. The space will combine premium mixology, a curated programme of immersive experiences and live dance performances.

At the heart of the partnership, Neoflow will create a significant branded presence across the festival, bringing its focus on innovation, technology and premium experiences into the BEONIX environment. The partnership places the Neoflow brand at the centre of some of the festival’s most elevated moments, creating a direct connection between the company and BEONIX’s global community.

“BEONIX brings together music, technology, creativity and a truly international audience, making it a natural partner for Neoflow,” said Neoflow founders Loucas Papadopoulos and Theo Eleftheriades. “Our partnership goes beyond brand visibility. We want to contribute directly to the festival experience by creating spaces and moments that people will genuinely remember, while reflecting the innovation and forward-thinking approach that define Neoflow.”

In the days leading up to the festival, Neoflow will launch an exclusive digital campaign, offering select guests private invitations to experience Neoflow’s hospitality and unannounced on-site activations at the venue.

The partnership reflects Neoflow’s broader commitment to supporting experiences that connect technology, creativity, and contemporary culture, while strengthening the company’s presence in Cyprus and among international audiences.

To discover the full Neoflow experience at BEONIX and secure your chance to receive private guest invitations, visit thisisneoflow.com or connect with @thisisneoflow on social media.

About Neoflow

Neoflow is a leading fintech company specialising in complete payment and cross-border financial solutions for digitally native businesses. Headquartered in Cyprus, Neoflow empowers global clients with secure, agile and borderless financial products.