Police are investigating a bomb threat email sent to a private school in Nicosia on Monday.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, police said the email warned of an “explosive device” planted on the school premises.

Students and staff were evacuated while police carried out searches of the building.

No device was found and the threat was confirmed as a hoax.

Police said the threat may be connected to a new school directive requiring students to “hand in their mobile phones in a designated box during lessons”, though this link has not been confirmed.

Investigations into the source of the email are continuing, with police treating the matter as a criminal offence.