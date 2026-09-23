Cyprus, Greece and Egypt have agreed to strengthen joint protection of gas fields, supply lines and offshore energy infrastructure in the Eastern Mediterranean, amid heightened security concerns across the region.

The agreement was among the key outcomes of the sixth trilateral meeting of the three countries’ defence ministers in Cairo, where Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas, his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias and Egypt’s Defence Minister Lieutenant General Ashraf Salem Zaher signed a joint statement.

The three ministers said their views were aligned on the need to strengthen frameworks for the protection of critical energy infrastructure “against various threats”, particularly in light of recent developments in the region.

They also agreed to deepen military and defence cooperation to strengthen their collective ability to provide a “rapid and unified response” to future threats against the three countries.

The ministers reviewed the changing regional security environment and threats arising from armed conflicts, while discussing ways of further developing coordination between their armed forces.

Under the agreement, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt will intensify communication and consultations, exchange information and assessments and coordinate their capabilities in response to current and future military and security challenges.

The three sides described their trilateral cooperation as a pillar of regional stability, based on good neighbourly relations and respect for international law.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), as well as respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs.

The statement also said the cooperation mechanism should remain free from international and regional competition and polarisation.

Cross-border threats were another focus of the Cairo talks, with the ministers calling for closer coordination against terrorism, smuggling, irregular migration, human trafficking and organised crime, as well as for the protection of maritime navigation.

They also welcomed the results of joint military exercises, particularly Medusa, saying these had strengthened operational coordination and combat readiness against common threats.

The next trilateral meeting of the defence ministers will take place in Greece in 2027.