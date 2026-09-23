Eurobank is bringing prospective homebuyers closer to their dream home through its new MyHome Guide, which organises the mortgage application process into five steps, providing information and guidance from the initial calculation through to the completion of the loan.

Buying a home is an important life investment for anyone. With this in mind, Eurobank created the MyHome Guide, offering an integrated experience that combines technology with human expertise, with the aim of providing customers with information and guidance throughout the process.

The guide begins with the financing plan, helping prospective borrowers determine how much they may be able to borrow and what their own contribution will need to be. Through Eurobank’s available tools, they can obtain an indicative picture of the financing amount and monthly instalment, while also taking into account the one-off and recurring costs associated with owning a home.

Once the budget has been established, the next step is to explore the available financing options according to individual plans and needs. Eurobank offers lending options for a primary or holiday home, as well as for energy-efficient and investment properties, with the possibility of choosing a fixed or variable interest rate depending on the product.

The process then moves to the application stage, with the guide helping customers gather the necessary supporting documents and proceed with their application.

At the same time, the process is supported through several channels, as interested customers can speak to a specialised Mortgage Loan Adviser either in person or online through the Book a Meeting service.

Existing Eurobank customers can also submit an application through the Eurobank Cyprus app and receive an initial response within 24 hours.

Following the assessment, customers receive the pre-contractual documents and are given the necessary time to examine the terms. Once the required procedures have been completed and the documents signed, the loan is activated.

Support does not end with the disbursement of the mortgage, however, as Eurobank can also cover needs relating to the purchase of equipment and the upgrading of the new home.

Through financing for household equipment, renovation or energy upgrades, which can be obtained together with the mortgage or at a later stage, customers have the option of turning their home into a more comfortable and functional space.

In addition, Eurobank offers a broad range of financing solutions, providing customers with flexibility and options adapted to their needs.

Interested borrowers can choose between a variable interest rate and a fixed interest rate for the first three, five or 10 years. Meanwhile, eligible customers taking out new mortgages for a primary residence can, subject to specific criteria, benefit from additional advantages, including a capital repayment grace period of up to 12 months for homes under construction and rewards of up to €2,000 through the My Home Rewards programme.

Through the new MyHome Guide, Eurobank combines advanced digital solutions with its longstanding financial expertise and the professionalism of its staff, offering customers the tools and support needed throughout the process of acquiring a home.

More information is available through Eurobank’s MyHome Guide.