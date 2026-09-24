The University of Limassol (UoL) informs prospective students that enrolment for the new academic year remains open until October 15, 2026, giving new students as well as those wishing to transfer from another university the opportunity to join the UoL academic community.

Prospective students can choose from a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes designed with a strong focus on current labour market needs, academic excellence and connecting education with professional development.

At the same time, special tuition fee reductions are available during the current enrolment period, providing additional opportunities to access high-quality university education.

Students who have already begun their studies at another recognised university and wish to continue their studies at the University of Limassol can also apply to transfer. Each transfer application is assessed individually, based on the applicant’s academic background and the requirements of the relevant programme of study.

Prospective students are encouraged to contact Uol’s Admissions and Enrolment Department in good time to find out more about the available programmes, admission requirements, transfer procedures and applicable tuition fee reductions.

Enrolment deadline: October 15, 2026.

For further information and to submit an application, prospective students can contact the University of Limassol on 7777 2446 or visit the University’s official website at uol.ac.cy.