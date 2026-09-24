The new residential development features 126 luxury apartments in the heart of Limassol Greens

Construction officially began on 23 September 2026 on “The Starlings”, the new residential development comprising 126 luxury apartments at Limassol Greens, with sales already exceeding €15 million. This latest milestone marks another significant step in the development of Limassol Greens, with strong buyer interest highlighting the appeal of its newest residential offering.

Located in the heart of Limassol Greens, “The Starlings” bring together contemporary architecture, privacy and the tranquillity of nature, complemented by the amenities of a fully integrated golf resort. Their prime location offers panoramic views of the lush green golf course, with the Salt Lake, Asomatos Forest and the sea at Lady’s Mile completing the landscape.

The development comprises three buildings, each with a ground floor and five upper floors, offering two- and three-bedroom apartments and six distinctive penthouses. The architectural design makes the most of the exceptional setting, with spacious balconies extending harmoniously across the façades to create generous outdoor living areas. Forming a natural extension of the interiors, these spaces allow residents to enjoy the surrounding scenery from the privacy of their own homes. Ground-floor apartments also feature private gardens, providing additional space to relax amid the greenery.

Inside, thoughtfully designed layouts combine elegance with functionality, maximising every square metre. The design pays particular attention to residents’ comfort and privacy. “The Starlings” is a gated development with controlled access, while each building features two separate, spacious entrance lobbies, each with its own lift.

Among the development’s key features is a 30-metre swimming pool at the centre of each building, complemented by a sun deck and outdoor relaxation areas. The resort’s retail area and Clubhouse are just a one-minute walk away, providing convenient access to its facilities and services. With the 18-hole golf course already in operation, future residents will enjoy a lifestyle that combines the comfort and privacy of their own homes with the leisure opportunities and experiences of a contemporary golf resort.

With construction now underway, “The Starlings” mark another step in the continued development of Limassol Greens as an integrated residential, golf and leisure destination in Limassol. According to the current construction schedule, handover of the first apartments is expected to begin 26 months after construction begins. Buyer interest remains particularly strong, with only a limited number of apartments still available.

For more information about “The Starlings” and available apartments, visit www.limassolgreens.com or contact the Limassol Greens sales team on +357 25 888 700.