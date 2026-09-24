With people at the heart of its work and a particular focus on healthcare and social contribution, XM Group signed a cooperation agreement with the Karaiskakio Foundation on September 22, 2026 to fund the creation of the new CellThera Laboratory by XM Cell Therapy Unit. The unit will be housed in a state-of-the-art, purpose-built facility within the Foundation’s existing premises in Nicosia.

During the signing ceremony, XM Group Co-CEO Dr Stavri Morti stressed that the Group was pleased to undertake the funding of such a promising scientific programme, which will provide innovative treatments for patients. “Through our partnership with the Karaiskakio Foundation, we aim to create a sustainable national platform for cell therapies by developing the infrastructure and capabilities required for the implementation of cell therapies and their future availability to patients who need them,” Dr Morti added.

On behalf of the Karaiskakio Foundation, Executive Director Dr Pavlos Kosteas warmly thanked XM Group for its generous financial support towards the implementation of the project and emphasised that the establishment of the new CellThera Laboratory by XM Cell Therapy Unit represents an important step towards strengthening Cyprus’ scientific capabilities in the field of advanced cell therapies, as well as upgrading healthcare services in the country.

“Through its partnership with XM Group, the Karaiskakio Foundation is investing in specialised infrastructure, technology, scientific expertise, training and quality systems required to introduce cell therapies in Cyprus. Our vision is to create a sustainable platform that will provide accessible cell therapies to patients in Cyprus,” said Dr Kosteas.

The new unit will include specialised laboratory infrastructure and automated closed-system technologies for the processing and handling of cells. Its operation will be designed in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

The Good Manufacturing Practice regulatory framework will ensure that the processing and handling of cells is carried out in a strictly controlled environment, with high standards of quality, safety and traceability. These specifications are essential to ensuring the quality of cell products and, above all, patient safety.

The Unit will have the necessary capabilities for the processing, expansion, characterisation and storage of cells, creating the conditions required for the future introduction and application of cell therapies in Cyprus.

At the same time, it is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s specialised healthcare infrastructure and scientific capabilities in the field of advanced cell therapies, with the ultimate aim of expanding patients’ access to innovative treatment options.

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

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