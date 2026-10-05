Cyprus women’s chess team captures silver medals at Samarkand Olympiad

By Andrey Avsitidiysky, Samarkand – Limassol

The 46th Chess Olympiad concluded in Samarkand on September 27, 2026. The Cyprus women’s team won silver in Category D. Three of the five members of our team – Aida Păunescu, Larisa Sokolova and Eleni Pica – achieved FIDE Master norms. This is a tremendous achievement for a team formed just four years ago. Until 2022, Cyprus had been represented at the Chess Olympiads by men only.

Where did it take place?

The Olympiad took place at Samarkand Silk Road – Central Asia’s first world-class multi-purpose tourist complex. It was commissioned in 2022. The complex features a rowing canal with musical fountains, a conference centre, the ‘Eternal City’ historical and ethnographic park with craft stalls and artists’ studios, as well as eight hotels.

Photo credit: FIDE

Rankings, categories and results

A total of 189 national teams took part in the women’s Olympic tournament. Based on their rankings, they were divided into five categories: A, B, C, D and E. The Cypriot team was 125th on the starting list. After 11 rounds, it finished 91st in the overall standings and won silver medals in Group D. The Cyprus national team won four matches, lost four and drew three.

And how did the men perform?

After 10 rounds, the Cyprus men’s team – comprising Grandmaster Andreas Kelires, FIDE Masters Rafail Antoniou, Konstantinos Michaelides and Alexandros Isaakidis, as well as 13-year-old Savvas Konstantinides – had a 50-per cent win rate. Five wins. Five defeats in matches against the strong national teams of Australia, Montenegro, Canada, Denmark and Cuba. Unfortunately, in the final round, Cyprus lost to Uganda.

Photo credit: FIDE

Secrets of success

“The girls themselves played a crucial role in the team’s success. All five deserve equal credit for these medals. They strove for success, wanted to play their best and, most importantly, wanted the team to achieve a good result. They fought for every point and gave their all in every set,” says Mark Bryan, captain of the women’s national team.

“What impressed me most was their resilience. Of course, they got frustrated after defeats or serious mistakes, but that never affected the following sets. Every new set was like a fresh start. They returned to the game with renewed vigour and a willingness to fight. Even in matches against stronger opponents, we only lost after a hard-fought battle. We always fought to the very end.”

Mark believes that the Cyprus women’s team is capable of greater things. With additional support from the authorities, sponsors and the federation, it will achieve far more significant results. If the girls are given more opportunities, helped to make their mark, supported in their development and offered new horizons (including beyond chess), there will be even greater success.

Photo credit: FIDE

Victory over oneself

“The most important victory is the one over yourself, over your fears and doubts. I don’t play in many tournaments; I often have neither the energy nor the time to train. I suppose that’s just the lot of an adult with children and a full-time job,” says Larisa Sokolova, mother of the 2023 Cyprus champion.

“Victoria was my motivation – when you’re playing alongside your daughter, you don’t want to let her down, so I gave it my all. The girls in the team are very close-knit; they not only support one another, but also motivate each other to achieve new goals – they’re learning languages, and the competitive nature of chess helps them grow professionally.”

According to Larisa, the highlight of the Olympiad was the closing ceremony. It was a spectacular show in the amphitheatre of the ‘Eternal City’, complete with fireworks, opera music and colourful dances. The tournament hall and fan zone were tastefully decorated and created a wonderful atmosphere.

Photo credit: FIDE

Amazing experiences

“What I remember most of all is standing on the podium and receiving our silver medals. It was incredibly satisfying to realise that we’d come second in our category. After all the preparation, the gruelling days of play and the tension of the final rounds, finishing the Olympiad with medals is an amazing experience,” said Eleni Pica, the 2025 Cyprus champion, sharing her emotions.

The 17-year-old chess player gave special mention to captain Mark Bryan, who made a huge contribution to the team’s success. He helped them prepare for their matches against their opponents, analysed the games they had played and supported the girls during difficult moments. Thanks to him, the team approached each game with a clear plan and maintained their concentration. This was particularly important in the final rounds.

“The victory in the final round was the highlight for me. Thanks to that, our team secured second place in Category D. But, more importantly, the Olympiad gave me valuable experience of playing against strong opponents, the ability to cope with psychological pressure and the chance to represent Cyprus at such a significant level. This experience will help me improve as a chess player,” Eleni said.

12-year-old champion

The 2026 Cypriot champion, 12-year-old Aida Paunescu, considers her victory in the fifth round against South African FIDE Master Chloe Badenhorst to be her most difficult and important win. This success significantly boosted the girl’s self-confidence. The victory in the final round was of immense importance. Aida fulfilled the WFM norm, whilst the team drew with Jamaica, securing silver medals for Cyprus.

“My pupil, Aida Păunescu, has once again made us proud. Aida scored 6.5 out of 9 on board one, achieved a performance rating of 2049 and saw an impressive increase of 142 rating points. Her matches against experienced and decorated opponents were among the highlights of Cyprus’s participation in the Olympiad,” says Marianna Stefanidi, head of the Shah Mat Masters Chess Academy and the 2023 Greek champion.

Photo credit: FIDE

Looking forward to more victories

All five Cypriot chess players – Aida Paunescu, Aikaterina Sarkisian, Victoria and Larisa Sokolov, and Eleni Pica – finished the tournament with a rise in their ratings. According to Maria-Anna Stefanidi, the team demonstrated a successful blend of experience and youth. The main thing we can take away from the Olympiad is that women’s chess in Cyprus not only has a brilliant present, but also a great future.