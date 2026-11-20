Dedicated to the ancient Greek muse of poetry, Calliope, Lia Haraki’s upcoming exhibition at PSI Foundation this winter goes beyond the ordinary showcase format. The Sanctuary of Calliope takes visitors on an embodied journey of becoming and experiencing, bringing togetherrks and practices from over 25 years of Haraki’s artistic research, reimagined as a spatial, sonic and sensorial landscape.

Performances, sound, movement, participatory practices and a series of parallel events will unfold from November 21 to January 17, inviting visitors to explore different ways of listening, sensing, reflecting and relating.

The Sanctuary reimagines muse Calliope as a feminist symbol of intuition, vulnerability, empathy, rest and transformation, which tend to be neglected qualities in the pursuit of dominance. Rooted in Haraki’s philosophy of Living as a Creative Practice, the Sanctuary offers a space to experience ourselves differently, reconnect with what matters, and make room for new possibilities.

Part of the Sanctuary’s parallel events is a lecture by Vasileia Anaxagorou on November 25 titled The Body as Archive: Feminist Memory, Vulnerability and Transformation in the Performance Practice of Lia Haraki, taking place at 7pm.

Six more parallel events follow in December including the performance-lecture Life as a Creative Practice on December 2 by Haraki herself, and Calling Calliope on December 9 by Erica Charalambous. A workshop will follow on December 16 by Haraki, an event by Eleana Alexandrou on December 23, a women’s circle for women artists on December 30 and finally, a live performance by Christos Hadjichristou and Lia Haraki on January 13.

Sanctuary of Calliope

Exhibition, performance, experiences and participatory events by Lia Haraki. November 21 – January 17. Opening night: 6pm-10pm. Saturday-Sunday: 4pm-9pm. Closed on December 26-27 and January 2-3. PSI Foundation, Limassol. www.psi.art