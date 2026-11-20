The reform of local government “was not done as it should have been”, President Nikos Christodoulides told the Union of Cyprus Municipalities on Friday as he announced the state grant to them now stands at €156 million.

Speaking at the union’s annual general assembly and first annual conference in Paphos, he said the reform was necessary and overdue but had “been concluded too hastily”.

“The government set out with one objective and ended up elsewhere once the matter reached parliament,” he said.

Two years after implementation began, he said, there was “no longer any room for excuses about adjusting”.

The grant, which stayed at €117 million after the reform, has risen through three additions.

These comprise €15 million for maintaining primary roads, up from an initial proposal of €3 million, €12 million to cover revenue lost when licensing powers moved to the district local government organisations, and €12 million to offset inflation.

Urban development projects worth €240 million are under way or planned for 2024 to 2029, he said.

The cabinet will approve projects worth about €3.5 billion in September 2027, the final deadline, with implementation due to start on January 1, 2028.

The government is also negotiating a new framework loan agreement with an international financial institution having secured €25 million under the THALIA 2021 to 2027 programme for the Pay-As-You-Throw waste system, with a legal framework proposed for a transition by 2028.

He said legislative amendments would be made with the union to correct distortions and clarify competencies, “not to alter the philosophy of the reform”.