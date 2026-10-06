Lidl becomes the Official Fresh Food Partner of the 2027 and 2029 IHF Women’s and Men’s Handball World Championships, where it will continue to present the “Best Young Player Award”. Lidl also becomes the Official Fresh Food Partner of the U20 Women’s and U21 Men’s World Championships.

The contract extension marks a milestone ahead of the tenth anniversary of the collaboration with the World Championships of the International Handball Federation (IHF) in early 2027.

Through the Lidl Kids Programme, the Freshness Lounge, and other fan activations, Lidl continues its commitment to physical activity and exceptional fan experiences.

Lidl is extending its global commitment to handball and will remain the Official Fresh Food Partner of the World Championships of the International Handball Federation (IHF). The contract extension covers the IHF Women’s and Men’s Handball World Championships in 2027 and 2029, as well as the U20 Women’s and U21 Men’s World Championships and provides the foundation for continuing the collaboration through 2030.

The contract extension comes in a special year: at the beginning of 2027, Lidl and the IHF will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their partnership. Since the partnership began in 2017, Lidl has continuously expanded its international presence in handball, reached millions of fans and promoted an active lifestyle shaped by physical activity, sport and a balanced diet with fresh food on one of the biggest stages in international sport. Lidl is also a partner of the 2026 and 2028 Men’s and Women’s European Championships organised by the European Handball Federation (EHF), as well as the qualification matches and the Men’s EHF EURO Cup. At national level, Lidl also supports the women’s and men’s national federations in Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Slovenia, and Sweden, making it the largest partner in handball.

An active lifestyle on and off the court

As the Official Fresh Food Partner, Lidl combines elite sport with balanced nutrition and an active lifestyle. At the heart of the partnership are activations that bring together fans of all ages and demonstrate how physical activity and fresh food options belong together.

These include the Lidl Kids Programme, which gives children the opportunity to walk onto the court alongside the national teams; the international Lidl Youth Camp, which supports young talent; the Freshness Lounge with fresh fruit, vegetables, and unprocessed Alesto nuts; and the exclusive Best Young Player Award for outstanding young players.

Robin Ruschke, Head of Marketing, Senior Vice President, Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, says: “For ten years, we have shared a strong partnership with the IHF World Championships that goes far beyond traditional sponsorship. Together, we create experiences that get people excited about handball while inspiring an active lifestyle and a balanced diet. I look forward to shaping the next chapter together and bringing energy to fans around the world in the coming years.”

Hassan Moustafa, IHF President, says: “I am delighted that our partnership with Lidl will continue through to 2030 across our flagship IHF World Championships. Lidl is a truly dedicated partner that shares our mission to grow handball worldwide and connect with communities. Our collaboration goes on the court, but also off the court, from inspiring young fans through the Lidl Kids Team to honoring emerging talent with the Best Young Player Award. On behalf of the IHF, I thank Lidl for their trust and passion for investing in the future of our sport.” By extending the partnership, Lidl is consistently reinforcing its long-term international commitment to sport. Through authentic fan experiences, international activations, and by combining elite sport with fresh food choices, the company aims to continue inspiring people around the world and supporting the international handball community for years to come.