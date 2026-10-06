The British father who pleaded guilty in connection with the death of his three-year-old son will learn his sentence on October 16, Paphos district court said on Tuesday.

The court reserved its decision following the completion of mitigation proceedings, during which the defence presented its arguments and supporting documents seeking leniency for the 37-year-old father.

The father has pleaded guilty to causing death by a rash or negligent act following the death of his son, who fell from a fourth-floor hotel window in Chlorakas on July 12, the first day of the family’s holiday in Cyprus.

The court will deliver its decision on sentence on October 16.

More to follow …