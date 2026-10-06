A €7.95 million contract was signed on Monday for the study and design of the fourth phase of the Larnaca sewage system, hailed as a significant milestone for the Larnaca self-government organisation (EOA) in advancing modern, sustainable infrastructure.

The contract covers Aradippou, the Livadia and Voroklini municipal districts of Larnaca and the Pyla community.

The project will include a central sewage collection network, wastewater treatment infrastructure and a system for reusing treated water.

The aim is to improve wastewater management while making better use of water resources at a time when Cyprus faces increasing water shortages.

The consultant will design the necessary infrastructure, determine sewage network routes and pumping station locations, and develop hydraulic studies and construction plans.

They will prepare tender documents and technical specifications for the sewage collection network, treated water distribution system, wastewater treatment plant, pumping stations and water reuse projects.

The consultant will also provide contract management and supervision services during construction.

The project is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus. Studies are expected to be completed within 22 months.

Larnaca EOA president Angelos Hadjicharalambous said the project highlights the necessity for development that enhances daily life and creates future opportunities.

He stressed the importance of addressing water challenges, noting that in the face of climate change and prolonged drought, reusing treated water is a responsible and forward-looking investment.

Aradippou mayor Christodoulos Partou described the signing of the contract as an important step for the quality of life, infrastructure and future development of the wider area.

He said Larnaca’s growth was creating new needs for modern sewage, water management and flood protection infrastructure, stressing the importance of cooperation between the EOA and local authorities.

Water Development Department deputy first officer Michalis Michael said the project was the largest included in the national investment plan for water projects.

He also said it represented an important step towards implementing EU Directive 91/271/EEC on urban wastewater treatment.

The EOA announced that the fourth phase aims to enhance public health and environmental protection, improve residents’ quality of life and promote efficient water use through treated water reuse.