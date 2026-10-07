Germany’s VfL Bochum have banned their fans from jumping up and down in unison in part of their stadium as the tribune movement makes some spectators feel unwell, the second division club said on Wednesday.

Engineers investigated the structure as part of a Ruhrstadion upgrade plan and cleared its load-carrying capacity.

Their report, however, also highlighted the fact that the synchronised jumping of fans during matches created what they called a trampoline effect in the tribune that could trigger discomfort among those people who are not used to it.

The club said from October 11 any synchronised movement in the East Stand’s standing area would be banned. The stadium has a capacity of about 26,000.

“VfL regrets the unavoidable measures but is relieved that the East Stand can be used at full capacity, provided the ban on jumping is observed,” the club said.

The ban is expected to last until 2028.

“Fortunately, the renovation of the East Stand is already part of the modernisation project, meaning a lengthy planning process can be avoided and the ban on jumping lifted upon completion of the scheduled renovation work in 2028,” Bochum said.