A new Byzantine heritage trail in Sotira aims to strengthen Cyprus’ religious tourism offering by combining historic churches and monuments with digital technology.

Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis, who inaugurated the trail on Sunday, said “the project would make the area’s religious and cultural heritage more accessible to visitors.”

The initiative features a digital platform, mapped routes, virtual tours and multimedia material, offering an interactive way to explore Sotira’s Byzantine history.

Koumis said religious tourism deserved greater attention as Cyprus seeks to broaden its tourism offering and attract visitors interested in local history, culture and traditions.

He also emphasised the cooperation between Ayia Napa municipality, the Famagusta Regional Tourism Board (Etap) and the government, expressing hope that the trail would attract more visitors to Sotira and the wider Famagusta district.