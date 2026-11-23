Cyprus’ hairdressing and beauty industry is an important source of employment and local business activity, with the government seeking to strengthen professional standards and competitiveness, Energy Minister Michael Damianos said at the Cyprus Hair & Beauty Expo 2026.

Speaking at the event, held on November 22-23, Damianos emphasised the contribution of industry professionals, saying their work combined technical expertise, creativity and personal service.

He also stressed that supporting businesses and maintaining a competitive business environment remained priorities for the Energy, Commerce and Industry Ministry.

In this context, he pointed to the ministry’s participation in the Cyprus Hairdressers and Barbers Registration Council, alongside representatives from the Health and Labour Ministries and six industry professionals.

According to Damianos, cooperation between the government and industry representatives is essential to strengthening professional standards, credibility and future business prospects.

He added that the sector’s talent and creativity represented valuable assets for the Cypriot economy, recognising the industry’s contribution beyond the services it provides.