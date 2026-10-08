Cyprus showcased its food and drink products at the London Food & Drink Festival 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen their presence in the British market, the Energy, Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry participated through the Cyprus Trade Centre in London, setting up an information stand at the event held on September 16 and 17 at ExCeL London.

According to the ministry’s announcement, the Cypriot stand featured a wide selection of traditional and contemporary products, including halloumi and other dairy products, cured meats, bakery goods, honey, wines and zivania.

Visitors were also introduced to traditional sweets, fruit preserves, carob syrup, trahanas, nuts, juices and rose-based products.

In addition, visitors had the opportunity to sample Cypriot food and drinks, with a chef preparing dishes designed to introduce them to the island’s culinary traditions.

The stand also distributed promotional material featuring product information, recipes and the Cyprus Gastronomic Map, providing visitors with further details about local specialities.

The festival, held for the first time this year, brought together five established trade exhibitions under one roof, covering different areas of the food, drink, hospitality and retail industries.

According to the ministry, the event featured approximately 600 exhibitors and attracted more than 10,000 industry professionals from the UK and overseas.

The ministry said Cyprus’ participation provided an opportunity to promote the island’s gastronomic heritage and food products while improving their visibility in the British market.

It added that the initiative formed part of its wider efforts to promote Cypriot food and drink exports to the UK.