Advanced Hosting is launching a new self-service platform that brings cloud, bare metal, networking, and other infrastructure services together in one customer portal.

The company wants to make it easier and faster for customers to order infrastructure, launch new resources, and manage what they already use. Over time, the platform is intended to give customers access to more of Advanced Hosting’s infrastructure services through one account.

As part of the launch, Advanced Hosting is also introducing its new Public Cloud. The company is upgrading the technology behind its cloud, moving from its internally developed solution to a platform built together with Virtuozzo. OpenStack remains at the core, while Virtuozzo provides the technology that helps Advanced Hosting develop, improve, and customize the platform further.

One thing, however, is not changing.

Advanced Hosting’s core expertise has always been in keeping clients’ systems running smoothly so they can scale without worrying about what is happening underneath the infrastructure. From hardware and networks to cloud environments, the company manages the technical foundation so customer teams can stay focused on their products and business.

They will continue working this way.

At the same time, some customers have strong technical teams that want more direct control and prefer to manage infrastructure themselves. The new platform is designed to support that model as well. Through the self-service portal, customers will be able to launch, scale, and manage resources whenever they need them, while still having access to Advanced Hosting engineers for more complex requirements.

More ways to use virtualized infrastructure

As part of the new platform, Advanced Hosting is expanding its virtualization services with A/VM, flexible virtual machines that can be configured for different workloads. Customers can choose the combination of vCPU, RAM, and NVMe storage required for projects ranging from websites and internal services to APIs, databases, and compute-heavy applications.

For larger projects, the new Advanced Hosting Public Cloud provides a broader cloud environment with scalable resources, private networks, Managed Kubernetes, load balancing, and other cloud services.

The aim is to give customers a clearer choice based on the scope of their project. A team that knows exactly what it needs can deploy a virtual machine with the required resources. A larger project can use multiple machines together with networking, containers, storage, and other cloud services.

Cloud as part of a broader infrastructure platform

The company doesn’t see the cloud as a separate product.

Advanced Hosting already provides the broader infrastructure that high-load and data-intensive projects depend on, including dedicated and bare-metal servers, networking, private cloud, and CDN services. The new platform is designed to bring these capabilities closer together.

Customers will be able to combine cloud resources with Advanced Hosting’s dedicated servers and server clusters and connect them to CDN services. They will also be able to manage more of the networking and other services around that infrastructure through the same environment.

This gives customers more freedom to build infrastructure around the requirements of each workload: using cloud where flexibility is important, dedicated hardware where performance, control, or predictable costs matter more, and networking services to connect different parts of the environment.

“We want to make working with infrastructure simpler,” said Nikolai Melnikov, CCO at Advanced Hosting. “For years, we’ve taken care of the technical heavy lifting, so our clients can focus on building their businesses. That commitment stays the same, but we are giving teams more freedom. They can now manage operations on a self-service basis for speed, while knowing our team and Virtuozzo are always on standby for complex builds.”

One account for more of the infrastructure lifecycle

Advanced Hosting is gradually moving functionality from HiPanel and Websa into the new environment. The company wants to create one place where customers can work with more of their Advanced Hosting infrastructure, from bare metal and networking to public and private cloud, through a single account.

This will make the customer experience more consistent across different types of infrastructure. Instead of working with separate systems for different services, teams will increasingly be able to order resources, manage them, and combine them within the same broader environment.

This is particularly important for high-load projects, where the infrastructure often extends beyond a single server or cloud environment. A project may combine dedicated compute, virtual machines, private networking, storage, CDN, and other services. Bringing more of these components into one account makes it easier to manage them as parts of the same infrastructure rather than as separate products.

And this is only the beginning. Advanced Hosting plans to add more hosting and infrastructure services to the platform so customers can use and combine more of the company’s services within the same environment.

The migration is already underway and will continue through the end of 2026.

About Advanced Hosting

Advanced Hosting is an infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience helping companies build and run reliable infrastructure for high-traffic and data-intensive projects. Its services include dedicated servers, virtual machines, public and private cloud, networking, CDN, and other infrastructure solutions tailored to customers’ needs.

advancedhosting.com

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