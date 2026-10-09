Novak Djokovic has backed Jannik Sinner’s decision to shut down his 2026 season as the world number one continues his recovery from a knee injury, saying the Italian was right to prioritise his long-term future over a rushed return.

Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on July 12, with the 25-year-old missing the North American hardcourt swing, U.S. Open and ongoing Asian swing.

The Italian will also sit out the European indoor season and ATP Finals in Turin, where he lifted the trophy in the last two years. Sinner’s absence has opened the door for Zverev to finish the year at the top of the world rankings.

“But at the same time, he has to think long-term,” Djokovic told reporters in Shanghai on Thursday.

“That’s smart because as someone that always tried to have the big picture in my mind, I really support that kind of thinking and mindset.

“It’s important that you give yourself more years to your career, so you have more chances to accomplish all of your objectives.”

Djokovic, who returned from his own lengthy injury layoff after elbow surgery in 2018, said the challenge of coming back extends beyond physical recovery.

“Of course, physically, if you’re ready, you’re ready,” he said. “But then it’s mental. You know, you’re on the court and you’re thinking, ‘Am I really completely healed and free to make this run’.”

The 39-year-old Serbian arrived in Shanghai fresh from winning the China Open title on Tuesday and the 10th seed will begin his Masters campaign against Hubert Hurkacz on Friday.