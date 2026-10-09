A 47-year-old man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Limassol surrendered the police on Friday morning and was arrested.

The man was taken into custody in connection with an alleged attempted murder at a building site, which was carried out on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect and a 44-year-old man became involved in an argument, during which the 47-year-old allegedly pulled out a tool and seriously injured the victim in the abdomen.

The 44-year-old underwent surgery and remains in hospital in a stable condition. His life is said to not be in danger.