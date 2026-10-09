Two 14th-century Byzantine icons depicting the Evangelists Matthew and Mark have been repatriated to Cyprus after being smuggled following the 1974 Turkish invasion, the bishopric of Morphou announced on Friday.

The icons originate from the 12th century Panayia church of Asinou in Troodos, which had been transferred to Kyrenia before the invasion, from where they were subsequently stolen.

According to the announcement, the icons were traced to the United Kingdom, their movements documented and the ownership rights of the Church of Cyprus recognised.

They were returned to the bishopric of Morphou without compensation, as their owner did not seek payment.

The church thanked the antiquities department, its director George Georgiou, police chief Themistos Arnaoutis, Interpol and theologian and iconographer George Petrou for their assistance.

The icons form part of a series associated with the Asinou church, for two other works from the same series, depicting the apostles Peter and Paul, were returned from New York in 2007.

An icon of Christ remains preserved, whilst works depicting the Virgin Mary, St John the Baptist and the Evangelists John and Luke are still being sought.

The antiquities department has spent decades of efforts to trace and return religious and cultural artefacts looted from churches and other sites following the invasion.