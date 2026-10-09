Continued growth in research excellence reinforces the University’s position in global academia

The University of Nicosia is proud to announce that twenty-five of its academics have been included in the world’s most influential scientists ranking, as published in the latest Stanford University compilation of top-cited researchers released on 7 October 2026. Twenty-two of them feature in the single-year ranking for 2025 and fifteen in the career-long ranking, with twelve recognised in both.

This distinguished annual ranking, titled “Updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators” and widely recognised as the Stanford University list of the world’s top 2% of scientists, is produced by Elsevier in collaboration with Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University. The database assesses scientific impact across diverse research areas using sophisticated metrics such as citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, and composite indicators (c-score). The analysis encompasses 20 major scientific fields and 174 specialised subfields, evaluating both lifetime scholarly contributions and recent research performance for 2025.

The following UNIC scientists have earned their place among the world’s top-cited researchers (in alphabetical order):

Professor Andreou, Eleni P., School of Life and Health Sciences (by career and year)

Professor Antonakakis, Nikolaos, School of Business (by career and year)

Professor Apostolou, Menelaos, School of Humanities and Social Sciences (by year)

Professor Arulkumaran, Sabaratnam, Medical School (by career and year)

Professor Davidson, Michael D., Medical School (by career and year)

Professor Douroumis, Dennis, School of Life and Health Sciences (by career and year)

Professor Drikakis, Dimitris, School of Sciences and Engineering and Medical School (by career and year)

Professor Ferreira, Nuno Bravo, School of Humanities and Social Sciences (by year)

Associate Professor Gentekaki, Eleni, School of Veterinary Medicine (by year)

Professor Georgalas, Christos C., Medical School (by career and year)

Professor Karanis, Panagiotis, Medical School (by career and year)

Professor Kararigas, Georgios, Medical School (by year)

Professor Karayiannis, Peter, Medical School (by career)

Associate Professor Korakakis, Vasileios, School of Life and Health Sciences (by year)

Professor Makridakis, Spyros G., School of Business (by career and year)

Professor Makridis, Christos, School of Business (by year)

Professor Mavromoustakis, Constandinos X., School of Sciences and Engineering (by career)

Professor Nicolaïdes, Andrew N., Medical School (by career and year)

Associate Professor Panagouli, Eleni, Medical School (by year)

Professor Papaneophytou, Christos P., School of Life and Health Sciences (by year)

Professor Sahalos, John N., Adjunct Faculty (by career)

Professor Sullman, Mark J.M., School of Humanities and Social Sciences (by career and year)

Professor Thrassou, Alkis, School of Business (by year)

Associate Professor Voskarides, Konstantinos, Medical School and School of Veterinary Medicine (by year)

Professor Vrontis, Demetris, School of Business (by career and year)

This significant expansion in UNIC’s presence on the prestigious list, increasing from twenty to twenty-two researchers in the single-year ranking, underscores the University’s growing influence in international research communities. This achievement builds upon the University’s strong academic standing, including its recent recognition among the world’s Top 501-550 universities in the 2027 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.