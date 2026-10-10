British long-term borrowing costs hit fresh multi-decade highs this week as part of a global bond selloff driven by a sharp rise in oil prices triggered by attacks on shipping in the Gulf and concerns that a hurricane will disrupt US oil production.
Ten-year gilt yields – around the maturity that accounts for much of Britain’s new borrowing – increased to their highest since July 2007 at 5.527 per cent, up more than 7 basis points on the day and pushing past a previous high of 5.51 per cent set last week.
Twenty-year and 30-year gilt yields rose to their highest since early 1998 at 6.00 per cent and 6.05 per cent respectively, also up around 7 bps in line with US Treasuries .
Brent crude oil prices jumped 5 per cent on Thursday to $105 a barrel, their highest since September 29.
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