CING takes key role in developing responsible health AI under PHAROS-CY

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) will lead work on artificial intelligence in healthcare under PHAROS-CY, Cyprus’ national AI Factory Antenna, giving researchers and organisations greater access to specialist expertise, data and high-performance computing infrastructure.

According to its statement, CING is participating in the project through its Bioinformatics Department, taking a central role in developing and supporting the responsible use of AI applications, particularly in health.

PHAROS-CY is designed to serve as a national access point for advanced AI expertise and specialised services, quality datasets, secure data-management environments and high-performance computing resources.

The initiative will support researchers, startups, small and medium-sized businesses, public organisations and other bodies seeking to turn data and ideas into practical AI applications.

Its work focuses on health, sustainability, culture and language, while also supporting training, skills development, innovation and cooperation between research institutions, businesses, the public sector and wider society.

Drawing on its experience in genomics, molecular diagnostics, biomedical research and health-data management, CING will lead the project’s activities covering AI in health.

Its role will include helping develop services and applications addressing research and healthcare needs, with a focus on scientific reliability, security and responsible use of the technology.

CING will also lead PHAROS-CY’s cooperation and networking activities, coordinating the relevant work package and links with national and European networks in research, health, innovation and technology.

The aim is to help organisations in Cyprus identify and gain access to suitable services, infrastructure and opportunities available both domestically and across Europe.

In addition, CING will contribute to work on the legal, ethical and responsible governance of data, including the protection of personal and sensitive information, transparency and compliance with the European regulatory framework.

PHAROS-CY is connected to Greece’s Pharos AI Factory and the wider European network of AI Factories and high-performance computing infrastructure. The project will provide access to expertise, existing datasets and models, training initiatives and European computing resources.

The initiative is coordinated by The Cyprus Institute and includes CING alongside other Cypriot research and innovation organisations.

The project runs for 36 months, from April 2026 to March 2029, and has a total cost of €6 million, according to European Commission project data.

It is funded through the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) and the Republic of Cyprus under grant agreement No. 101263007, with the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy responsible for implementing the national funding scheme.