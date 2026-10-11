Police have investigated some 208 animal abuse cases in Cyprus between January and October this year, with 25 of the most serious now before court.

The cases involved 218 offences in total, with the 25 serious ones having concerned the poisoning of animals, a criminal offence under the animal welfare bill of 1994, with police confirming all such cases are now registered with a court.

The figures come after parliament approved tougher penalties in April last year, with a first conviction for animal cruelty now carrying a fine of up to €20,000, a prison sentence of up to 24 months, or both, while a second or later conviction carries a fine of up to €30,000, up to 36 months in prison, or both.

The most recent case to emerge is in Paphos, where two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old are alleged to have shot a 56-year-old’s pet kitten 13 times with a firearm on October 3 as it crossed the road.