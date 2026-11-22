Global tablet shipments fell by 23 per cent year-on-year to 32 million units in the third quarter of 2026, reaching their lowest level in nearly three years as supply constraints and weakening demand weighed on the market, according to research firm Omdia.

The Middle East, China and Western Europe experienced the sharpest declines, with the downturn affecting major manufacturers despite several high-profile product launches during the second half of the year.

The latest contraction followed a 10 per cent year-on-year decline in the previous quarter, marking a second consecutive period of double-digit falls in tablet shipments.

“As supply constraints intensify, tablets are increasingly taking a backseat in vendors’ strategic priorities for 2026 and 2027,” said Himani Mukka, research manager at Omdia.

With supply conditions expected to tighten further next year, a meaningful recovery in the tablet market is unlikely before 2028,” Mukka added.

Apple retained its position as the world’s leading tablet manufacturer, although its shipments fell by 28 per cent year-on-year during the quarter.

The company’s market share declined to 36 per cent, compared with 38.2 per cent a year earlier, as its shipments contracted more sharply than the overall market.

Samsung remained in second place, shipping 5.4 million tablets, a 22 per cent annual decline, and securing a 16.9 per cent market share.

Despite introducing new tablet models, the South Korean manufacturer continued to face pressure from component supply constraints, which affected its ability to increase shipment volumes.

Lenovo was the only manufacturer among the top five to record shipment growth, with volumes rising by 12 per cent year-on-year to 4.1 million units.

Its market share increased to 12.7 per cent from 8.7 per cent a year earlier, representing the largest gain among manufacturers during the quarter.

The company’s growth was driven primarily by conventional slate tablets, which offset a sharp annual decline in detachable models.

Stronger sales to distribution channels supported growth across all regions except Europe and Latin America.

Xiaomi ranked fourth, shipping 2.3 million tablets, down 11 per cent year-on-year.

Its market share edged up to 7.3 per cent, supported by a particularly strong quarter in Latin America.

Huawei completed the top five, recording shipments of 1.8 million units, representing a 43 per cent annual decline and the steepest contraction among the leading manufacturers.

Despite the broader downturn, the company continued to register growth in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

Mukka said several major manufacturers had introduced new products during the second half of 2026, including Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S12 series, Apple’s OLED-equipped iPad mini and Xiaomi’s Pad 9 series.

Huawei, HONOR, OnePlus and realme had also recently introduced new models, although the launches had done little to revive consumer interest.

“However, these launches have done little to stimulate consumer demand amid challenging market conditions,” Mukka said.

Persistent supply constraints are also restricting manufacturers’ ability to introduce substantial technical improvements, limiting the differences between new devices and their predecessors.

“As a result, consumers are increasingly expected to delay purchases until more substantial improvements become available,” Mukka added.

The combination of limited component availability, fewer significant product upgrades and weaker consumer demand is therefore expected to prolong the market’s difficulties, with Omdia anticipating that a meaningful recovery will not take hold until 2028.