Isolated rain and possible thunderstorms are expected on Sunday afternoon, mainly over Troodos, Nicosia and Kyrenia.

According to the Met Office, the day will start partly cloudy, with some light dust in the air.

Temperatures will reach 32C in Nicosia, around 30C in Limassol, Larnaca and Ayia Napa, and 28C in Paphos and Kyrenia.

The evening will be mostly clear, with patches of cloud and a chance of isolated showers in Paphos and along the Pentadaktylos.

Temperatures will fall to 18C in Nicosia, around 20C in Limassol and Larnaca and 10C in Troodos.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy at times, with isolated rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cloud will thicken on Wednesday, bringing local rain and isolated storms in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will fall on Monday, then stay at similar levels on Tuesday and Wednesday, close to seasonal averages.