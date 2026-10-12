The head of the Paphos district self-government organisation (EOA), Charalambos Pittokopitis, said on Sunday that events such as the Zivania festival in Yiolou help to preserve Cypriot tradition and promote the district’s culture and food.

He spoke at the festival, which he said gives the community a chance to “draw attention to local customs and strengthen social bonds”.

The event centred on zivania and also featured “local heritage and Cypriot hospitality”.

Since 1989 Zivania has been protected under EU rules as a spirit uniquely produced in Cyprus.