The Cyprus Wine Museum presents Vive la France! – French Music for Flute and Piano… with a Brushstroke of Art, a concert bringing together French chamber music and painting on Friday, October 23. The 7pm concert is part of the museum’s Commandaria Orchestra & Friends concert series and has plenty in store.

Featuring flautist Florian Rabe and pianist Birgitta Birchall, the evening explores the distinctive musical language of French composers across different periods, from the elegance of the Baroque to the rich harmonic colours of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

The programme includes music by Marin Marais (1656-1728) and Jean-Marie Leclair (1697–1764), whose works reflect the refinement and vitality of French Baroque music, alongside compositions by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924), Claude Debussy (1862-1918) and Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921). Together, these composers offer a fascinating perspective on the development of French musical expression and the remarkable versatility of the flute and piano.

An unusual feature of the concert is the inclusion of visual art. Each musical work will be accompanied by a carefully selected painting projected during the performance. The intention is to create a dialogue between music and painting, inviting audiences to discover their own connections between sound, colour, movement and artistic imagination.

What’s more, the concert is co-hosted with Cyprus International Women of Today (CIWOT) and also supports a charitable initiative as both musicians will donate their entire earnings from the performance to Room of Hope through CIWOT.

Vive la France! – French Music for Flute and Piano… with a Brushstroke of Art

Concert with Florian Rabe (flute) and Birgitta Birchall (piano). October 23. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi, Municipality of Kourion, Limassol. 7pm. €15. https://cypruswinemuseum.com/flute-piano-duet-concert-limassol/. Tel: 25-873808, 99-90763