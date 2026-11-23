Conservation work has begun at the Panagia of Mnasi church in Morphou, the bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage announced on Monday.

The committee’s Greek Cypriot co-chairman Sotos Ktoris said in a social media post that the church was one of the few surviving remains of Mnasi, a medieval settlement recorded from the Frankish period and shown on old maps of Cyprus.

The settlement gradually disappeared over the centuries, leaving the church as an important surviving record of the area’s history and human presence, Ktoris said.

The project is co-funded by the European Union and implemented under the guidance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).