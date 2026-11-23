A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday on the body of 17-year-old Kyriaki Anastasiou, who was found unconscious in a hotel room in Kakopetria on Saturday night, although the cause of her death has yet to be established.

The examination was conducted by forensic pathologists Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

Samples were collected for laboratory testing, but no findings concerning the cause of death were announced.

The health ministry said on Monday that no procedural rules had been breached when the on-duty forensic pathologist did not attend the scene although it acknowledged that greater sensitivity should have been shown in handling the case.

Health ministry spokesman Demetris Constantinou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that a report submitted by the forensic service to Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides had found that the procedures governing the service’s operations had been followed.

According to their report, the handling of the case complied with existing protocols and arrangements agreed between the forensic service and police.

He explained that Charalambides had requested a full account of events and an explanation of the decisions taken from the moment the forensic service was informed of the teenager’s death, following concerns over the absence of the on-duty pathologist.

The report has since been submitted to the minister.

Constantinou said the ministry recognised that the death of a 17-year-old girl under such circumstances was an exceptionally sensitive case and believed that, in similar incidents, the human dimension and the need for sensitivity should be given particular weight.

Morphou CID is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

Anastasiou, from Limassol, was staying in Kakopetria with fellow students when she was found unconscious in her hotel room on Saturday night.