A young seabird ringed as a four-week-old chick on an islet off the Akamas peninsula has been spotted at least 85 kilometres away, its trackers said.

The bird, identified as C016 and nicknamed Thalassoulis, was ringed by the Pandoteira project team on January 5, 2025 on the islet of Ayios Georgios.

It was named by a young girl who took part in a birdwatching activity organised by the team in Peyia.

It was spotted in Kormakitis on October 31, 2026, confirming that it had survived its first year, a particularly challenging period for young birds, the group said this weekend.

The observation also supports findings that juvenile birds explore wider areas than adults, according to the project team.

Bird ringing is an important scientific tool for monitoring bird populations.

It helps researchers gather information about lifespan, survival rates, migration routes, distances travelled, juvenile dispersal and the use of different habitats.

The Pandoteira project aims to improve the conservation of important species and habitats across Cyprus’ Natura 2000 network.

Cyprus has one of the highest proportions of land covered by Natura 2000 sites among EU member states and is home to rare and endemic plants, animals and habitats.