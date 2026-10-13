On Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms, which are expected begin in at noon in the higher mountains, inland and in the north.

The weather will gradually become mainly cloudy with isolated light rain until the late afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to around 28 degrees Celsius inland, on the south and east coasts, around 27 degrees on the west and north coasts and around 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest, ranging between 3 and 4 Beaufort and in the afternoon on the windward coasts temporarily reaching 4 Beaufort. The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough.

Tonight the weather will be mainly cloudy, with isolated rains expected, especially in the west and north.

Temperatures will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius inland, around 21 degrees on the coast and around 11 degrees in the higher mountains.

The winds will become gentle, reaching speeds of around 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Wednesday will see mainly cloudy conditions, with localised rain and sporadic thunderstorms in the western part of the island which are likely to bring hail.

A deterioration of the weather is expected during the afternoon, initially in the west and then spreading to the rest of the island. These phenomena may be intense or even prolonged some areas.

On Thursday and Friday, the weather will remain mainly cloudy with occasional local rain and isolated storms. Hail is anticipated during a storm, accompanied by a shift in winds.

The temperature is expected to gradually drop until Friday.