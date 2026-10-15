Forces will be deployed to the Central Bank on Friday for a full-scale field exercise and firing of blank cartridges, to evaluate the effectiveness of security measures in the event of a terrorist attack.

The police said on Thursday that the exercise will run from 9am till 11am under the codename ‘Chrysos 2026’ (Gold 2026) and is organised in the framework of cooperation between the police and the Central Bank.

The aim of the exercise is to realistically simulate operational conditions and effectively evaluate the operational readiness and response of participating agencies.

The police said that the exercise would familiarise the staff with crisis management procedures and the implementation of contingency plans.

The exercise will bring to the field police departments and services, the ambulance service, the fire brigade and the Central Bank security service.

During the exercise, there will be a heightened police and security force presence in the area surrounding the Central Bank, and blank cartridges will be used within designated areas.

The police informs the public that all activities will be carried out in the context of the exercise and that there is no need for alarm.