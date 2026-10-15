Rain and thunderstorms have started to subside and the weather is expected to start improving on Friday, senior meteorological department officer Michalis Mouskos said on Thursday.

Mouskos told CNA that weather conditions continue to be unstable until Saturday as low atmospheric pressure persists and only in the west half of the island.

There are still some thunderstorms expected to the west on Thursday, with only scattered showers expected overnight.

Mouskos said there would probably be mist forming inland overnight till dawn.

Showers will continue on Friday, but at a much lower intensity.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are peaking at around 26C, which is at least 3C below the seasonal average. Mouskos said temperatures would remain stable until Monday.

Sunny days are expected from Sunday onwards with just scattered clouds until Wednesday at least.