Friday is expected to begin with isolated rain on the west and north coasts of the island, with isolated storms possible in both areas, before those rain clouds will progress inland and into mountainous areas as the day goes on.

Temperatures will reach a high of 26 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies are expected to be partly cloudy, with isolated rain showers expected on the coasts.

Temperatures are set to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Saturday, more rain showers are expected in the mountains and the north of the island, with those rain clouds progressing westwards as the day goes on, while the skies are expected to clear on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable over the weekend and into Monday.