Saturday is expected to begin with partial cloud cover across most of the island and rain showers in the Karpas peninsula, with that rain expected to progress across the island towards the inland mountain ranges as the day goes on.

Temperatures will rise to 25 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 14 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, more localised rain is expected in parts, mostly in the western half of the island and on the coasts, with temperatures set to drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 17 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 16 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are expected to be clearer on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, though they will still be tempered by periods of increased cloud cover.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable over the coming days.