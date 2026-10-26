Cyprus is among a number of EU member states where cyberattacks attributed to activities “linked to Russia” were recorded, according to a briefing by the European Parliamentary Research Service (Eprs) on hybrid warfare, published on Monday.

The Eprs is the in-house research department and thinktank of the European Parliament.

According to the briefing, earlier this year EU member states condemned malicious Russian cyber activities involving both state and non-state actors, ranging from intelligence services to cybercriminal groups, hacktivists and private companies.

The report states that Cyprus was among the countries where intrusions into government networks or acts of sabotage against critical infrastructure had been recorded.

The Eprs notes that cyberspace is increasingly being used as a means of conducting hybrid activities, as cyberattacks can disrupt critical infrastructure and essential services, be used for espionage or information manipulation, and affect military command and communications systems.

In July 2026, EU member states denounced Russia’s malicious cyber activities “encompassing state and non‑state actors, ranging from intelligence services to cybercriminals groups, hacktivists and private companies”, attributing sustained cyberattacks to the 16th Centre of Russia’s Federal Security Service.

The Russian service is said to have controlled multiple cyber threat actors, including the Turla group.

Reported activities included infiltration of governmental networks and sabotage of critical infrastructure in France, Germany, Poland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Austria, Slovakia, Romania and Finland.

In Poland, the 16th Centre was linked to disruptive operations against infrastructure, including combined heat and power plants; in France, it targeted the defence industry in 2025; and in Germany, governmental entities were targeted also.

In its January 2026 resolutions on the EU’s common security and defence policy and common foreign and security policy, the European Parliament stressed that hybrid activities extend beyond cyber and information operations, highlighting UAV and balloon incursions, sabotage, military provocations, smuggling and the instrumentalisation of migration.

The EU has committed financial and operational resources in this area, including €700 million of the €150 billion Security Action for Europe loan. It has also dedicated €200 million through the European Defence Fund to cyber‑related research and development; focused on enhancing awareness, investing in skills development and building secure military cloud and communications networks.