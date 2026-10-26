The reform and the limits of proportionality

The debate on pension reform in Cyprus has now reached an advanced stage of consultation. The need for a sustainable and resilient social insurance system is beyond dispute. The issue, however, is not only the objective of the reform, but also the means by which it will be achieved.

The discussion includes a proposal to take dividend income into account for social insurance purposes in the case of company directors who are also shareholders. The proposed arrangement is still being formulated and should be examined through the prism of insurance principles, equality and constitutional proportionality.

Income from work and capital are not the same

Social insurance is based, in principle, on insurable employment and the earnings connected with it. A salary or the remuneration of a self-employed person constitutes consideration for personal work.

A dividend has a different economic and legal origin. It represents a distribution of profits to a shareholder by virtue of his or her participation in the capital of a company and the assumption of the corresponding business risk.

This distinction does not disappear merely because the shareholder is also a director. Remuneration for his or her work may constitute insurable earnings. A dividend, however, arises from a different source.

The legislature may certainly consider broadening the funding base of the social insurance system. Such a choice, however, requires justification, why should income that does not constitute remuneration for work be included in the insurable base, and what social insurance rationale does this serve?

The constitutional test of proportionality

A legitimate social objective does not automatically render every means used to achieve it constitutionally acceptable. Article 24 of the Constitution provides for the obligation to contribute towards public burdens according to one’s means, while Article 23 protects the right to property.

These provisions do not preclude economic burdens, but require the legislature to act within a constitutional framework. The question is whether the burden is based on objective and reasonable criteria, serves a substantiated need and bears a reasonable relationship to the objective pursued.

The contributory nature of the system is also relevant. Social insurance incorporates elements of social solidarity and does not require every contribution to correspond numerically to a specific benefit.

However, the further a burden moves away from the insurance relationship and approaches a general charge based on a person’s financial capacity, the more pressing the question becomes as to its rationale and constitutional foundation.

If income from capital is subject to a charge without having a substantive effect on the contributor’s social insurance rights, simply describing that charge as a “contribution” is not sufficient. Its actual function and purpose must be examined.

It would be inappropriate to prejudge such an arrangement as unconstitutional, but it would be equally inappropriate to regard it as an exclusively economic issue.

Legal and economic resilience

Cyprus has built part of its business model on a relatively predictable tax and corporate environment. For businesses and investors, what matters is not merely the level of an individual charge, but also the overall cost, stability and predictability of the system.

Corporate profits are already subject to taxation before being distributed to shareholders as dividends. Any new social insurance charge should therefore be assessed within the overall framework rather than in isolation.

Particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, dividends represent the return on invested capital and the business risk undertaken. A change in their treatment may affect corporate financial behaviour, investment decisions and perceptions regarding the stability of the Cypriot business environment.

Specific answers are therefore required. What is the actual actuarial need of the Social Insurance Fund? What will the economic impact on businesses, directors and shareholders be? What additional social insurance rights will be created? What is the legal basis for subjecting returns on capital to a social insurance charge?

My view

In my view, the sustainability of the fund should not be pursued simply by broadening the insurable base without substantiating the need, purpose and consequences of each new burden.

Pension reform requires actuarial justification, a clear legislative basis, constitutional resilience and respect for the need to maintain a competitive and predictable business environment.

Social insurance should protect citizens and secure adequate pensions for future generations. It should not, however, become a general economic burden that merely carries the label of a social insurance contribution. The real challenge is to create a system that is fair, sustainable and predictable and that can withstand both economic and legal scrutiny. In a small, open economy such as Cyprus, achieving this balance is a prerequisite for economic and social stability.