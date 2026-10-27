Imagine an address that stands out on Limassol’s skyline and brings the best of the city to your doorstep. A home with a presence of its own, where the Mediterranean, the city’s energy and the pleasures of coastal living become part of your everyday life.



With this vision in mind, bbf: recently formed a strategic collaboration with HKCY Hotels Ltd, adding :dream tower to its prestigious portfolio. This 27-storey residential building in Agios Tychonas is located just 150 metres from the sea. It combines a prime coastal location, panoramic views and amenities for wellness and leisure – qualities that align with bbf:’s strategy and commitment to quality contemporary living.

The privilege of location

Agios Tychonas brings together sandy beaches, some of Limassol’s most established five-star hotels, restaurants, beach bars and designer boutiques, with the wider city within easy reach. For residents of :dream tower, a walk along the coast, lunch overlooking the sea or drinks at a nearby beach bar can all be part of everyday life.

:dream tower complements this sought-after setting with a comprehensive range of facilities within the building itself. Underground parking and a 24-hour concierge add service and convenience, bringing greater ease to daily routines.

“A great residential address should offer more than a beautiful home; it should give people a sense of place and freedom. Agios Tychonas offers that naturally, with the sea a few steps away, the rest of Limassol within easy reach and plenty to enjoy nearby. At :dream tower, that connection is part of everyday life” says Constantinos Savvides, CEO of bbf:.

The beauty of the views

At :dream tower the relationship with the surroundings continues inside the residences. Every home has a view, with more than 90% of residences enjoying direct panoramic sea views, while the remaining homes offering sweeping views of the mountains.

Floor-to-ceiling glass brings the landscape into the interiors, while expansive private verandas invite residents to step outside and take it all in. At every level, residents enjoy views that connect them with the coastline, the city and the mountains beyond.

The residential options are equally varied, catering to different lifestyles, life stages and needs. One to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, sky-garden homes and penthouses, including residences with private rooftops, offer different ways to enjoy life at the same address.

Inside, natural stone, travertine, warm oak and marble give the contemporary interiors a sense of warmth. Fully integrated kitchens feature premium built-in appliances, sculpted stone worktops and bespoke cabinetry, while considered lighting and interior detailing complete the spaces.

The luxury of life within

Across four dedicated amenity floors, :dream tower offers space to exercise, unwind and spend time with family and friends, all without leaving the building.

A morning might begin with a swim in the indoor or outdoor pool, followed by time in the spa, hammam or sauna. Those looking for something more active can head to the gym or enjoy a game on the residents-only tennis and padel courts.

There is room for quieter moments, too, in the landscaped gardens with a lagoon or over a catch-up in the residents’ lounge. Younger residents have a dedicated playground of their own, making time at home enjoyable for the whole family.

With so much to enjoy within :dream tower, home becomes a place to spend your time exactly as you choose. Add the Mediterranean stretching out before you and the best of Limassol around you, and the lifestyle you imagined becomes the life you come home to everyday.