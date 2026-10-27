A digital platform serving the needs of students, property owners and investors

MyStudentFlat is the first Cypriot PropTech startup of its kind, focusing on the provision of high-quality, fully furnished and fully equipped student apartments near the most popular universities, available for immediate rental through its platform, mystudentflat.com.

MyStudentFlat introduces a radically different approach to the search, selection and management of student accommodation, bringing order to a market that operates in a fragmented and inefficient way. Operating as a comprehensive SHaaS (Student Housing as a Service) digital platform, it offers users a fully online experience – from search and booking, to contract signing via electronic signature and rent payments.

With carefully selected, high-quality units and no intermediaries, the platform ensures that every student can easily, quickly and transparently find the right home for the next chapter of their life. The innovative platform of MyStudentFlat already offers student flats for rent near the top Universities in Nicosia and Limassol, and has expanded its operations in Greece, currently serving Athens, Piraeus & Patras.

What problems does it solve for students and parents?

For students and their families, the process of finding student accommodation has traditionally been difficult, uncertain and full of obstacles, including endless browsing in property listing websites, with many outdated or even fake listings, old and unsuitable apartments, endless communication with agents and landlords, the need to travel to another city or even another country just to view a property, outdated contracts and a general lack of transparency.

MyStudentFlat eliminates these problems by offering a fully organised, reliable and user-friendly experience. Each apartment on the platform is featured in a 360 approach, including detailed description, HD photos, video tour and exact location, combined with a simple and immediate booking journey, without bureaucracy. All registered tenants enjoy 24/7 support through the dedicated MyStudentFlat Tenant App, which allows for instant maintenance requests and continuous communication with the support team throughout the tenancy period.

MyStudentFlat is not a listing website. It does not advertise student apartments. Τhe company owns the properties or manages them exclusively through long-term “lease and sub-lease” agreements, ensuring full control over quality and availability.

What problems does it solve for property owners?

MyStudentFlat also simplifies the experience for owners of student rental properties. Through exclusive management by MyStudentFlat, property owners enjoy stable, predictable and reliable returns without the challenges of traditional renting. The company typically pays the agreed rent in advance to property owners and then assumes full responsibility for maintenance, tenant communication, rent collection and all daily operational matters.

In simple terms, the property owner is paid upfront and then has no financial or management concerns, as everything is handled by MyStudentFlat. Although the company was founded in 2025, they have already achieved 100 per cent occupancy across their existing portfolio, a fact that clearly demonstrates both the effectiveness of their business model and the strong demand for reliable, high-quality student housing solutions.

What is the value proposition for investors?

MyStudentFlat represents a particularly attractive investment opportunity in a market where demand for student housing is growing faster than supply – a trend that is expected to become even more pronounced in the Greek market.

As the First mover in fully digitalised student housing services in Cyprus, the company enjoys a significant competitive advantage and operates a business model that can be scaled and expanded into new markets, in line with its long-term strategy. The innovative technology infrastructure enables low operating costs and strong growth potential, while the company’s already proven commercial traction – with more than 150 apartments under management, 100 per cent occupancy, more than €1 million in ARR in just 12 months of full operation, and strategic collaborations with leading universities in Cyprus & Greece – provide a solid foundation for continuous business development.

The company’s broader strategic plan includes strong expansion across all Cypriot cities, entry into Thessaloniki, Larissa, Heraklio and Ioannina in 2027, and gradual expansion into major university cities across Greece and Southern Europe. Investor interest is further strengthened by the company’s distinction as a finalist in the internationally recognised “Startup World Cup 2025” competition in Athens, as well as its participation in many Cyprus’ leading startup incubators, such as KPMG Startup Innovation Lab & AAlchemy Growth Lab, highlighting its strong fundamentals, its growth potential and international outlook.

About MyStudentFlat

MyStudentFlat was founded in 2025 by Dimitris Economou and Elena Orfanidou, two professionals with extensive experience in hospitality, real estate, banking and fintech.

The company collaborates with institutional real estate investors and other innovative PropTech firms, with the goal of building an integrated student housing ecosystem in Cyprus, Greece and beyond, benefiting both tenants and property owners/investors.

In 2026, the company has achieved so far to:

Strengthen its leading position in Nicosia by expanding its property portfolio to approximately 150 apartments by August 2026, in high-demand student areas such as Engomi, Strovolos and Ayios Dhometios

Expand dynamically in Limassol where it is already present and enter Paphos

Enter the Greek market, starting with Athens and Patras

Further enhance its platform with new features and services and continue optimising the Tenant App, ensuring a fully end-to-end customer experience

Complete its first seed funding round in Q2 raising €536,000 through crowdfunding, in one of the highest funding campaigns ever recorded in Cyprus: 100 per cent occupancy of its flats Annual recurring revenue exceeding €1 million On September 30, 2026 A pipeline of more than 100 new units in Cyprus and Greece



MyStudentFlat

25 Afroditis street, 1060 Nicosia Cyprus

Tel. +357 22479427

[email protected]

www.mystudentflat.com