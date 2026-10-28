Low barometric pressure centred in the Aegean is moving southeast and affecting Cyprus, bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms with hail across the island on Wednesday.

The meteorological service issued a yellow weather warning for severe storms on Tuesday evening, with the warning in effect from 2am until 6pm on Wednesday.

Winds on Wednesday will be a southeast to southwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, gradually becoming a moderate to fresh breeze of 4 to 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas. In thunderstorm areas, winds will be near gale to gale force of 7 to 8 Beaufort.

Temperatures will reach 25C inland, 23C along the coast and 14C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms with hail, initially along the coast and later moving inland.

Winds will be a southeast to southwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort in the mountains, and near gale to gale force of 7 to 8 Beaufort along the coast, over moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, 16C along the coast and 7C in the highest mountains.

Rain and thunderstorms with hail will continue into Thursday, with strong winds particularly in coastal areas.

Scattered clouds on Friday and Saturday bring isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures on Thursday will drop slightly and remain below the seasonal average through the weekend.