How the EMBIO company is moving into industrial diagnostics and environmental monitoring

EMBIO Diagnostics CEO Constantinos Loizou discusses demand for portable testing, the international expansion of airbeld™ and the development of RapidX. In this interview, he explains how the Cypriot company is moving into industrial diagnostics and environmental monitoring, with plans to turn its technology and partnerships into sustained international commercial growth.

Testing at the point of use

B.EL.D™ is a versatile platform that can be adapted to several diagnostic applications. Today, we are seeing the strongest commercial demand in testing activated carbon and other porous materials, particularly in water filtration. Commercial customers are already using the technology to assess filter performance on site and identify saturation before it causes operational problems or contamination.

Building on this experience, we are finalising an application for assessing the porosity of building materials. Testing in this sector can still be slow and laboratory-dependent, creating a clear need for faster, reliable information at the point of use.

Our goal is to move critical testing from the laboratory to the point of decision, improving quality control, reducing waste and helping operators make better decisions.

Making indoor data useful

airbeld™ is designed to make environmental data useful and actionable. It is an indoor environment management solution for hospitals, offices, warehouses and other commercial spaces, where environmental conditions can affect health, productivity, operational risk and energy use.

One of our main lessons has been that organisations differ greatly in their awareness of these risks.

Some immediately understand the value of continuous monitoring, while others are only beginning to recognise the operational and financial costs of unmanaged indoor conditions. What organisations do not measure, they cannot manage.

We therefore focus on forward-looking customers and partners who see environmental intelligence as part of responsible building management. This approach has helped us build commercial momentum, secure distribution agreements and expand internationally. We are now developing our presence in the United States and preparing broader deployments across several commercial sectors.

Airbeld – Smart Building Analytics Dashboard

RapidX takes shape

RapidX is the industrial evolution of B.EL.D™, initially focused on assessing activated carbon filters in water treatment and measuring the porosity of structural building materials.

In both applications, the objective is to replace slow or indirect processes with faster, practical diagnostics at the point of use. In water treatment, this can help operators use filtration materials more efficiently and intervene before performance deteriorates. In construction, better information about material properties can strengthen quality control and support more efficient resource use.

RapidX also replaces perishable biosensors with longer-life components, combining robust hardware with digital analysis. Funding from the European Innovation Council will help us develop and validate the platform for broader industrial deployment.

RapidX can turn industrial diagnostics from a delayed result into an immediate operational tool, and we believe it could become an important driver of EMBIO’s international growth.

The next 24 months

Over the next 12 to 24 months, our priorities are to complete RapidX, expand the commercial deployment of B.EL.D™ and scale airbeld™ through international partnerships. We are working with organisations in building materials and industrial water management while pursuing broader applications for airbeld™ in corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, warehouses and major sports venues.

We are also using AI internally to accelerate research, product development and commercial decision-making. EMBIO is financially sustainable, and our next challenge is to turn our technology and partnerships into consistent international growth.

Our strategic investment partnership with ASBIS Enterprises is particularly important, giving us access to extensive distribution experience and more than 80 international markets.

We have developed the technology, established the right partnerships and demonstrated that a Cypriot company can compete internationally.

The next 24 months are about turning years of scientific development into global commercial impact. We are ready for that transition.

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