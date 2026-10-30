Camille O’Sullivan, the award-winning Irish performer and one of the most celebrated figures on the European music and theatre scene, performs in Cyprus for the first time at the final event of the Nicosia International Festival.

This Sunday, November 1, O’Sullivan performs her act ‘Loveletter’ on the stage of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, paying tribute to dear friends: Shane MacGowan, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie, Radiohead, Jacques Brel, Nick Cave and many others.

Joined by her long-time collaborator Feargal Murray on trumpet, keyboard and piano, they will present an intimate, heartfelt show, with a little bit of joyful, mad chaos, as her life unravels, capturing the honest response to those much loved and lost.

This will be O’Sullivan’s debut performance in Cyprus, arriving on the island after sold-out performances around the world, including appearances at the Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall and the Roundhouse.

Throughout her career, the artist has toured with The Pogues, appeared as a guest artist at Yoko Ono’s and Richard Thompson’s Meltdown festivals at the Royal Festival Hall, and was one of the original stars of the Olivier Award-winning neo-cabaret production La Clique.

Before embarking on her singular career as a performer, she distinguished herself as an architect, most recently receiving the RIAI Architecture Award 2025, and as a painter.

Born in London to a French mother and an Irish-English father, she grew up in a village in Cork, Ireland, listening to the eclectic record collection of her parents and sisters, which played a defining role in shaping her unique artistic identity and interpretive style.

Loveletter – Camille O’Sullivan

Renowned Irish performer presents a show as part of the Nicosia International Festival. November 1. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €20. www.nif.cy