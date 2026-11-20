Exchange admits Athens-based Vigor Finance as new member

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will suspend trading in the Republic of Cyprus’ latest 13-week Treasury bill issue from November 24 to November 26, 2026, ahead of the securities’ delisting at the end of the month.

The suspension applies to the eighth issue of the 2026 series, covering the period from August 28 to November 27, and listed under the code TB13H26.

Trading will be halted for the three days to allow all outstanding transactions to be cleared before the securities are removed from the exchange.

The Treasury bills will be delisted on November 27, 2026, and removed from the CSE’s Central Securities Depository and Registry.

The exchange said the decision had been taken to ensure the settlement of transactions and protect investors, in accordance with Article 183 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law.

Separately, the CSE announced that it has admitted Athens-based Vigor Finance as a trading member and participant in its Central Securities Depository and Registry, with the company able to begin full operations from November 23, 2026.

The exchange announced on Friday that Vigor Finance had acquired both statuses, allowing it to trade on the CSE and participate in the exchange’s central securities depository and registry.

The company is based at 14 Psychari Street, Neo Psychiko, Athens, Greece, and has been assigned member and participant code 5000000025 by the exchange.