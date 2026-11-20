Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou concluded his 2026 round of consultations with community councils on Friday, following a meeting with representatives from the Nicosia district.

The meeting, held at the Akaki community centre, was part of regular consultations with local authorities aimed at addressing community concerns and reviewing progress on outstanding issues.

Ioannou said requests submitted by communities had been assessed and that the relevant government departments would provide responses.

The main issues raised included financial support, town planning projects, such as the development of public squares and road improvements, and the registration of rural roads.

The minister said more than 112 rural roads had been registered in recent months following changes to the registration procedure.