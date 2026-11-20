Three Cypriot film projects were presented at the 67th Thessaloniki International Film Festival, with one set for its world premiere in Rotterdam next year and the other two seeking international production partners.

Kyros Papavasileiou’s fourth feature film, Yiannis, will have its world premiere at the 56th International Film Festival Rotterdam, which runs from January 28 to February 7, 2027.

The film follows 17-year-old Aris, who sets out with his mother to find a mysterious man after his father’s death and the disappearance of his body.

Set against Cyprus’ divided landscape, the story serves as a parable about missing persons from both communities following the events of 1974, according to Papavasileiou.

The film was shot entirely in Cyprus.

The second project, Boys of Summer, directed by Aimilios Avraam, is a coming-of-age drama set in Ayia Napa in 1999.

It follows a teenager whose perceptions of love, friendship and masculinity are challenged shortly before his enlistment in the army.

Producer Tonia Misiali said the film had an estimated budget of €1 million, of which 47 per cent had already been secured.

The Cyprus-Greece-North Macedonia co-production has also received €9,000 in development funding from the South-East Europe Cinema Network.

The third project, Natura, marks the feature directorial debut of actor and director Marios Mettis.

It follows a 40-year-old actor struggling to tell his mother about his sexuality as her dementia worsens.

The project has received screenplay development funding from the Deputy Ministry of Culture and was selected for the international MIDPOINT Feature Launch programme.