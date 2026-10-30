Cyprus is increasingly being chosen by Israelis as a destination for live music, with tourism firms reporting on Friday that the lack of international artists performing in Israel is driving demand for festivals and club nights on the island.

Speaking to Israeli news outlet Mako, Prof Alon Gelbman, head of the master’s programme in tourism at Kinneret Academic, said the security situation and the absence of many international artists from Israeli stages were pushing young people towards “alternative destinations”.

He said Cyprus had a clear advantage for Israeli tourists due to its “proximity and short flight time”.

Vice president of marketing and sales at Israeli travel agency The Flying Carpet, Oren Cohen-Maguri, said Limassol had become “a sought-after entertainment destination among young people”, with its nightlife and clubs frequently playing host to international and Israeli DJs.

Cohen-Maguri said the scarcity of international performances in Israel meant concerts in Cyprus this summer could draw strong interest, “if they do take place”.

Official figures show the shift, for Cystat confirmed 135,628 Israelis arrivals last month, up from 105,597 a year earlier, a rise of more than 28 per cent.

Israel accounted for 23.3 per cent of all arrivals, making it the second largest market behind the United Kingdom on 30.5 per cent.

Limassol has become a particular draw, with Israeli travel and entertainment listings featuring the City of Dreams Mediterranean resort, beach clubs and music festivals.

Other venues featuring on Israeli nightlife listings include The Warehouse, Shaka, Columbia Sun, SODAP Beach and Guaba.

The trend has extended beyond Limassol, with Israeli rock band Kadachat having performed at Paradise Place in Pomos on October 17, according to Tel Aviv Times, which described Israeli flags inside the venue and a Hebrew welcome sign.

The growing demand comes as international performances in Israel have become increasingly scarce, with The Israel Festival having taken place this summer without an international act, while the Music Showcase Festival expected half as many overseas gests as last year.

Security restrictions have also affected domestic concerts, with stadium performances by Omer Adam and Eyal Golan postponed following Home Front Command restrictions on large gatherings in June.

Al Jazeera reported this week that Israeli visits reached nearly 600,000 last year, more than double the 2022 figure, while Israeli investment was estimated at €5.1 billion.

The Israeli embassy estimates that between 15,000 and 20,000 Israelis consider Cyprus home, compared with around 1,000 recorded in the 2021 census.