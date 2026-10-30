Cyprus-based gaming company combines traditional favourites with digital innovation as it sets its sights on international expansion.

What began in 2019 as an initiative to bring traditional games into the digital age has evolved into a Cyprus-based gaming company with ambitions extending well beyond the island.

Founded by businessmen Harris Orfanides and Marios Demetriades, Spectrum.Games International Ltd has built its identity around a simple idea: gaming is not merely entertainment, but a means of connecting people across generations, cultures and geographical boundaries.

Today, led by CEO and principal shareholder Marios Demetriades, the company is expanding its presence while developing gaming concepts that combine technology, competition and cultural identity.

“For us, gaming has always been about more than entertainment. It is about bringing people together, preserving traditions and creating connections that go beyond generations and geographical boundaries,” Demetriades said.

From traditional favourites to digital communities

Established in late 2019 and launching online operations at the end of 2020, Spectrum Games recognised an opportunity to modernise familiar games without losing their social appeal.

Rather than focusing exclusively on new concepts, the company transformed traditional favourites into accessible multiplayer experiences.

Its portfolio includes Mpirimpa, Backgammon Premium and Tichu, each with established communities and distinct cultural traditions.

Its flagship game, Mpirimpa, has attracted almost 5,000 daily active users, predominantly from Cyprus and Greece, demonstrating the enduring popularity of traditional games when combined with modern digital platforms.

More than entertainment

What distinguishes Spectrum Games is its emphasis on social interaction.

While the global gaming industry continues evolving through sophisticated graphics and immersive technologies, the company has concentrated on making familiar games accessible, enjoyable and socially engaging.

Its platforms allow friends and family to play together regardless of location, while offering opportunities to meet new people and develop friendships.

Whether playing from home, during a break or while travelling, users can enjoy shared experiences that transcend physical distance.

The objective is not simply gameplay, but preserving the social traditions associated with games that have brought people together for generations.

Innovation with a Cypriot identity

Beyond its traditional portfolio, Spectrum Games is developing original concepts, including Stack Champs, a skill-based game combining accessible gameplay with competitive challenges, leaderboards and tournaments.

Another development is Stack Cyprus, a specially adapted version celebrating the island’s cultural identity and natural beauty.

Through gameplay, players will encounter locations and landmarks across Cyprus, introducing international audiences to the island while offering local players something culturally familiar.

“We want to demonstrate that a company based in Cyprus can develop innovative gaming experiences with international appeal, while celebrating the culture and traditions that make our island unique,” Demetriades said.

The initiative reflects the potential for Cyprus-based developers to create internationally appealing products inspired by their local environment, combining digital entertainment with cultural promotion.

Looking beyond Cyprus

Having established a growing player base in Cyprus and Greece, Spectrum Games is targeting additional markets where its existing games have cultural recognition.

Italy has been identified as the first potential expansion market for Mpirimpa, while the company continues promoting Tichu and Backgammon Premium in its established markets.

International growth, however, requires more than making games available in new territories.

Multilingual functionality, cross-platform accessibility, online tournaments and continuous product improvements are central to its expansion strategy.

The company is also exploring artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to strengthen customer support, improve player engagement and enhance the gaming experience.

These developments aim to support an increasingly scalable operation serving diverse international communities.

The challenge of competing globally

Access to funding remains one of Spectrum Games’ most significant challenges.

Although digital platforms allow smaller companies to reach global audiences, competing against established international gaming businesses requires substantial investment in development, marketing, technology and customer acquisition.

“Our ambition is to compete internationally, but access to funding remains one of our greatest challenges. With the right support and targeted government initiatives, Cyprus-based gaming companies could have a much stronger presence in the global market,” Demetriades said.

The company believes specially designed government funding programmes, similar to initiatives operating abroad, could help smaller developers compete more effectively.

Such measures could strengthen not only individual businesses but also Cyprus’ wider digital gaming and creative technology sectors.

For the island’s startup ecosystem, the challenge is ensuring promising locally developed products can secure the financial backing needed to scale internationally.

Building a global gaming community

Looking ahead, Spectrum Games aims to become an internationally recognised gaming company, combining traditional favourites with modern technology.

Its strategy centres on strengthening existing communities, developing original products and entering carefully selected international markets.

At the heart of that vision is the belief that successful gaming experiences are defined not solely by technology or competition, but by the connections they create.

From traditional card games played between friends to digital experiences showcasing Cyprus internationally, Spectrum Games is demonstrating how innovation can give familiar experiences new life.

For Demetriades and his team, the next chapter is about translating that philosophy into sustainable international growth while remaining rooted in the social and cultural values that inspired the company.

Website: play.spectrum.games, spectrum.games https://linktr.ee/spectrumgames

https://play.google.com/store/apps/dev?id=8570808160442513127&hl=en

https://cy.linkedin.com/company/hnm-spectrum-games-ltd