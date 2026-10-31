Eurobank has brought forward its interim dividend payment date to November 26, 2026, with the Greek banking group also revising the associated record and cut-off dates, according to an updated financial calendar published on Friday.

The revised calendar sets November 23, 2026, as the cut-off date for eligibility for the interim dividend for the 2026 financial year, followed by November 24 as the record date for beneficiaries.

The interim dividend will be paid from November 26, replacing the previously announced schedule.

Eurobank said the changes followed an earlier announcement made on September 3, 2026, and that the revised dates remained subject to compliance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

The bank also reserved the right to change the dates, provided it gives the investment community timely notification.

The updated calendar comes after Eurobank announced its nine-month financial results on Friday, reporting adjusted net profits of €1.21bn, an increase of 14.3 per cent year-on-year.

Reported net profit rose by 12.4 per cent to €1.16bn, while earnings per share reached €0.31 and return on tangible book value stood at 16.9 per cent.

Operations outside Greece generated adjusted net profits of €555m, representing 45.9 per cent of the group’s total. Cyprus contributed €356m, down 3.9 per cent year-on-year, while Bulgaria recorded €182m, an increase of 9.2 per cent.

Eurobank chief executive officer Fokion Karavias said the results had been achieved against an international backdrop of energy and inflationary pressures, alongside growing concerns over government deficits and public debt.

“As Europe faces a severe energy and inflationary crisis with far-reaching political and social consequences, markets have brought concerns over fiscal deficits and rising public debt into focus,” he said.

The financial calendar also sets out the bank’s remaining reporting and shareholder dates for 2026. The next major event is the interim dividend payment on November 26, while the calendar lists no further financial results announcements for the year.

Eurobank said the revised dates would be communicated to investors in accordance with its obligations under the relevant legal and regulatory requirements.